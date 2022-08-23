Juve held to goalless draw at battling Sampdoria

"We have not conceded goals in two games. In the first half Sampdoria's game was good while we did good things in the second half," manager Massimiliano Allegri told DAZN.

"Unfortunately there is something in football that should not be done and that is running backwards."

After Sampdoria had picked up their first point of the season, Audero told DAZN he worked hard in training to avoid being caught off guard in the final moments of the match.

"This 0-0 tastes like victory. We drew with a really strong team," he added.

Juventus host AS Roma on Saturday while Sampdoria travel to Salernitana on Sunday.

Earlier, Chris Smalling earned Roma a 1-0 home win over Cremonese as his header broker the deadlock in the 65th minute.

Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo however had to leave the pitch in the first half after sustaining a shoulder injury, which adds to manager Jose Mourinho's woes after Georginio Wijnaldum fractured his leg in training.

"For those who hoped it was something bad ... I will see you in three weeks," Zaniolo wrote on Instagram.

Roma's players wore white t-shirts saying "Stay strong Gini" in support of Wijnaldum while warming up ahead of the match.