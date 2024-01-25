Man City's Haaland to miss Spurs game but close to return

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will miss their FA Cup fourth round game with Tottenham Hotspur, but is close to a return to action, manager Pep Guardiola said on Thursday.

Haaland has missed City's last nine games in all competitions with a foot injury, and Guardiola is prepared to wait until the Norwegian forward is fully recovered.

"He is on the verge to come back," Guardiola told reporters.

"Tomorrow still he's not ready but he's close. Training camp was good, trained some sessions and the last two days here he trained but he's not perfect and we wait a little bit more."