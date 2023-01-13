Felix sees red on debut as Chelsea slump at Fulham

Kai Havertz had a late chance to equalise with a stinging effort but Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno was equal to it and Marco Silva's side held on to record their first league victory over Chelsea in 17 years.

The win lifted Fulham above Liverpool and up to sixth in the Premier League standings on 31 points after 19 games.

Chelsea, who fell to their eighth league defeat this season and third consecutive loss in all competitions, are 10th in the table on 25 points from 18 matches.

"We started well, we had a really good chance early but then mistakes lead to their goal, we responded well and then the red card changes the game and makes it more difficult for us," Potter told BT Sport.

"We could do better with the goal and that's what cost us."

Potter had no complaints about the red card, describing Felix's challenge on Tete as a "forward's tackle".

Fulham manager Marco Silva was happy with his team's resilience.

"Delighted with the result, pleased with the first half. The second half wasn't at our best level," he said.

"The good thing we can take as a group, even in the second half we didn't perform at our best and we are able to win a football match against a top side even if they are on a bad run."