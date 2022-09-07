Captain Rohit plays down India's poor Asia Cup form ahead of World Cup

Successive defeats by Pakistan and Sri Lanka have left India on the brink of exiting the Asia Cup but captain Rohit Sharma is not concerned about their form ahead of next month's T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka defeated defending champions India by six wickets with a ball to spare in a Super Four match on Tuesday at the continental T20 tournament, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates.

Rohit's team also lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super Four match, and India's hopes of making Sunday's final depend on other results going in their favour.

Since winning the 50-overs World Cup at home in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy two years later, India have failed to win a global event.