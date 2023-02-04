    বাংলা

    Fernandez debut for Chelsea ends in goalless draw with Fulham

    Enzo Fernandez, who cost Chelsea's American owners $128.98 million from Benfica, looked comfortable and showed touches of class

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Feb 2023, 03:14 AM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2023, 03:26 AM

    Chelsea's British record signing Enzo Fernandez got his first taste of Premier League football in a 0-0 draw against his new club's visiting neighbours Fulham in a lively but ultimately disappointing Friday night derby.

    The World Cup-winning midfielder, who cost Chelsea's American owners nearly 107 million pounds ($128.98 million) from Benfica, looked comfortable and showed touches of class, spraying pinpoint passes and timing his tackles well.

    But the home side, beaten by Fulham in the reverse fixture three weeks ago, could still not find a cutting edge in front of goal, Kai Havertz coming closest when his first-half chip hit the post with Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno stranded.

    Fulham, who had chances to embarrass their wealthy rivals through former Chelsea forward Willian, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira, climbed to sixth, three places and two points clear of Chelsea but having played a game more.

