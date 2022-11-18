Ronaldo felt 'provoked' by Man Utd boss Ten Hag in Spurs win

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he regretted leaving early during a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur last month, but added that his decision to walk off came because he felt "provoked" by manager Erik Ten Hag.

Last month, Ten Hag said Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in the 2-0 home win over Spurs before walking down the tunnel with a few minutes of the match remaining. Ronaldo was then left out of the squad that faced Chelsea the following Saturday.

A couple of weeks before the Spurs game, Ronaldo had been left on the bench for United's defeat at Manchester City, with Ten Hag saying that he had opted not to bring on the Portuguese forward in the 6-3 thrashing out of respect for his career.