Goals from Club Brugge forwards Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla saw the Belgians beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home on Tuesday to extend their unbeaten run in Champions League Group B this season.

The hosts took the lead in the 36th minute when Jutgla's low pass across the goal found Sowah, who tapped tyjer ball into an empty net for his second European goal in three games.

Jutgla doubled the lead in the 62nd after winger Tajon Buchanan calmly waited for the right moment to set up the Spaniard inside the box.