Tuchel questions Chelsea's commitment after pre-season loss to Arsenal

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was worried about his team's progress and concerned by his players' lack of commitment during their pre-season tour of the United States after they slipped to a 4-0 defeat to Arsenal in Florida on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga scored in a comfortable win at Orlando's Camping World Stadium as Arsenal rounded off their US tour by winning all three of their matches.

"We were simply not competitive," Tuchel told reporters. "The worrying part is that the level of commitment physically and mentally for this match was far higher for Arsenal than for us.