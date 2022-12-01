    বাংলা

    Alvarez says he got carried away, apologises to Messi after threat

    The Argentine forward said he thinks it was a misunderstanding and those who know him knows that he don't disrespect anyone, after a dressing room video showed he nudged away a Mexican jersy with his foot

    Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez apologised for publicly threatening Lionel Messi after he took offence to a dressing-room video that appeared to show the Argentine striker nudging away a Mexican jersey on the floor with his foot.

    Messi scored in Argentina's 2-0 victory over Mexico at the World Cup on Saturday and Alvarez, who has 2.2 million followers on Twitter, said that the striker "should ask God that I don't find him" having taken offence at the video.

    On Wednesday, however, Alvarez tweeted that he got carried away and apologised to Messi and the people of Argentina.

    "These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and I made comments that were out of place," Alvarez said. "So I want to apologise to Messi and the people of Argentina."

    Messi, 35, responded after Argentina's 2-0 win over Poland on the final day of Group C, which gave the "Albiceleste" a place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

    "I saw that he spoke now, but I think it was a misunderstanding, those who know me know that I don't disrespect anyone (...) I don't have to apologise because I didn't disrespect the people of Mexico or the shirt or anyone," said the Argentina captain.

    Mexican captain Andres Guardado defended the striker saying the video showed nothing out of the ordinary.

    Mexico face Saudi Arabia in their final Group C match later on Wednesday, needing a win to have any chance of reaching the last 16 in Qatar.

