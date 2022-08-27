    বাংলা

    Fernandes on target as Manchester United sink Southampton

    A second-half strike from Bruno Fernandes is enough to give Manchester United the victory, their second on the bounce

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2022, 01:44 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2022, 01:44 PM

    A second-half strike from Bruno Fernandes was enough to give Manchester United a 1-0 win at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

    The victory, United's second on the bounce, halted their seven-match losing streak on the road stretching back to last season and provisionally lifted them to sixth place after four games.

    With an unchanged lineup after their 2-1 win against Liverpool, United should have gone ahead in the 19th minute but were denied by Gavin Bazunu and Armel Bella-Kotchap, who kept out Anthony Elanga and Christian Eriksen from close range.

    Bella-Kotchap nearly gave Southampton the lead after bringing down a James Ward-Prowse corner only to blaze his shot over the bar on the half-hour mark.

    United began strongly after the break and their pressure told in the 55th minute when Fernandes, leading the side in the absence of Harry Maguire, scored with a low volley from the edge of the box after being expertly fed by Diogo Dalot.

    United boss Erik ten Hag turned to Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro, a fresh arrival from Real Madrid earlier in the week, to see out the game and while Southampton dominated the ball, the hosts were unable to find an equaliser.

    RELATED STORIES
    Antony confirms he wants to leave Ajax amid interest from Manchester United
    Antony confirms he wants to leave Ajax
    Premier League club United have been trying to sign the 22-year-old, who played under United's current manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax
    Recent run drought impacted my mental health, says India's Kohli
    Recent run drought impacted my mental health: Kohli
    The former Indian captain has endured a prolonged lean patch and failed to register an international century since scoring his 70th in a test match in Nov 2019
    Nadal 'super excited' for Federer return at Laver Cup
    Nadal 'super excited' for Federer return at Laver Cup
    The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion is expected to return to the tour in September when he teams up with long-time rival and friend Nadal to play doubles
    England lead S Africa by 241 runs after Stokes and Foakes tons
    England lead S Africa by 241 runs
    Centuries by Stokes and Foakes left England with a commanding first innings lead at the close of the second day of the second Test

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher