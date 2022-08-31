Leeds come from behind to grab 1-1 draw at home to Everton

Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra cancelled out Anthony Gordon's first-half opener for Everton as the two sides drew 1-1 in a pulsating Premier League clash at Elland Road on Tuesday.

Strongly linked with a switch to Chelsea, Gordon started and finished the move that led to the opening goal in the 17th minute, cutting in from the left before collecting Alex Iwobi's pass and slotting the ball through the legs of Illan Meslier.

Leeds striker Rodrigo Moreno missed a golden opportunity to put his side level in the 22nd minute as Jack Harrison flashed the ball across the box, but the Spaniard failed to connect with the goal at his mercy.

The 31-year-old left the field 10 minutes later having suffered a shoulder injury in a tangle with Everton keeper Jordan Pickford, and though Leeds continued to enjoy plenty of possession for the remainder of the half they struggled to break down a stubborn Everton defence.

The home side poured on the pressure straight after the break and got the goal they deserved when Sinisterra, making his first Premier League start, rifled home a bouncing shot in the 55th minute after a number of near-misses.