Not anti-Messi: Argentina's Rodriguez defends Ronaldo tattoo

"I'm not having a bad time because of you (fans) but for the atrocities that are said, without mercy. Can't you have an idol or a player you like?

"Messi is our great captain in the national team but the fact that I say that my inspiration and my idol is CR7 (Ronaldo) does not mean that I hate Messi."

Rodriguez said she saw no problem in having a Ronaldo tattoo as the Portugal forward, who has scored over 800 goals in his career, inspired her.

"What is the problem? We are not all obliged to only love the players of our country," she said.

"Please understand that this is football and everyone has appreciation, their preferences and highlighting one does not mean burying the other. Enough, it tires me, it hurts me."