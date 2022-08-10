    বাংলা

    Sanchez has agreement in principle to join Marseille

    The 33-year-old has left Inter Milan after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent

    Reuters
    Published : 10 August 2022, 12:14 PM
    Updated : 10 August 2022, 12:14 PM

    Olympique de Marseille and Alexis Sanchez have an agreement in principle for the Chile forward to join the club, the French Ligue 1 side said on Tuesday.

    The 33-year-old has left Inter Milan after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent on Monday.

    Chile's most capped player and all-time top scorer has also played for Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United.

    He made 109 appearances and scored 20 goals in all competitions for Inter after joining from United in 2019 but rarely appeared in the starting lineup last season.

    Marseille finished second in Ligue 1 last term and qualified for the Champions League.

    RELATED STORIES
    Germany coach Flick delighted with Werner's Leipzig return
    Germany coach delighted with Werner’s Leipzig return
    The 26-year-old spent the largest part of his senior career at RB Leipzig between 2016-20
    CAF unveils plans for African Super League to start in August 2023
    African Super League to start in August 2023
    The plan will see 24 as yet unnamed clubs from 16 countries compete in the pan-African competition
    Leeds sign Spanish keeper Robles on free transfer
    Leeds sign Spanish keeper Robles
    Robles is Leeds's eighth signing of the transfer window
    Qatar World Cup to begin one day earlier than planned
    Qatar World Cup to begin one day earlier than planned
    The original launch date created the unusual situation of two matches being held before the opening ceremony

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher