Wilson, Antonio support move to limit 'taking the knee'

"Doing it week-to-week, just because it's something we've been told to do... it's probably faded and lost its impact," Wilson told Footballer's Football Podcast.

"I think it comes down to the government doing more, too. "Everyone loves football. Football brings people together, but it can't just be us trying to make that change."

Following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis in May 2020, Premier League players showed their support to the Black Lives Matter cause by taking the knee before the start of every match, a gesture that was first performed by NFL player Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

But whether players should continue taking a knee has divided opinion across sport. Antonio said it was good that the gesture had not been abandoned completely.