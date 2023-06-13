CBF president does not rule out waiting until 2024 for Ancelotti

The Brazilian FA (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues said on Tuesday he expects to meet with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti or his representative this week to discuss the possibility of appointing him coach of Brazil.

Despite Ancelotti publicly saying he will honour the last year of his contract with Real amid interest from Brazil, Rodrigues did not rule out waiting until July 2024.

"In that case (waiting until 2024), it will not be a decision that I make by my own, I have to listen and discuss with our board and with the players, because they need to be heard," Rodrigues told reporters after presenting an anti-racism campaign at the Spanish FA (RFEF) headquarters in Madrid.