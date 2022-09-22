Hasina will give out prize money, houses to SAFF champions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plans to present prize money to the players of the SAFF Championship-winning Bangladesh Women Football Team after her return from New York.

She also plans to build houses for those players who need homes, says Hasan Jahid Tusher, deputy press secretary to the prime minister.

On Wednesday, Hasina directed authorities to build a house for Rupna Chakma, the goalkeeper of the Bangladesh team. The 18-year-old Rupna, who won the best goalkeeper award for only conceding a single goal throughout the entire SAFF tournament, had been living in a shanty in Rangamati.

The prime minister has also ordered authorities to find out the condition of other players’ houses, Tusher said.