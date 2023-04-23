Mahrez hat-trick sends Man City into FA Cup final

Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick as Manchester City snapped their losing streak in FA Cup semi-finals with a 3-0 stroll over second-tier Sheffield United at Wembley on Saturday.

After exiting at the semi-final stage for the last three seasons, Pep Guardiola's treble-chasing side were not about to suffer the same fate and won without requiring top gear.

Championship promotion hopefuls United began brightly and frustrated City for most of the first half but Mahrez fired City ahead from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute.