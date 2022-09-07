Haaland at the double as Man City hit four in Sevilla

Erling Haaland continued his free-scoring start to life at Manchester City with two more goals in an impressive 4-0 win over Sevilla in Champions League Group G on Tuesday.

The Norwegian has now scored 12 goals in seven competitive games for City since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund during the close-season.

The goals also made the 22-year-old the fastest player to score 25 goals in the Champions League -- a milestone he has reached in just 20 matches.

The blond striker put City ahead in the 20th minute, stretching to reach a cross from Kevin De Bruyne and place it past Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou.