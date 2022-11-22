Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.

An explosive interview with TalkTV this month -- in which Ronaldo also said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag -- had put him on shaky ground at the club he rejoined in August 2021 after winning eight major trophies with them from 2003-2009.

United said last week they would address Ronaldo's comments only after establishing the complete facts and added last Friday that they had initiated "appropriate steps" in response.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," United said in a statement.

"Everyone at United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."