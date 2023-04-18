Argentina to replace Indonesia as under-20 World Cup host: FIFA

Argentina will host the under-20 football World Cup, world governing body FIFA said on Monday following the decision to strip Indonesia of the right to stage the tournament.

FIFA announced the decision to remove Indonesia as host on Mar 29 after the country's FA cancelled the draw to be held in Bali as its governor refused to host Israel's team.

The Argentine FA formally submitted its bid to host the May 20-Jun 11 tournament one day later at the South American Football Confederation Congress.