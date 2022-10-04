Barcelona will take the game to Inter in Milan, Xavi says

Barcelona will try to be aggressive and impose their will and style at Inter Milan in their Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday, manager Xavi Hernandez said on the eve of the game.

The Spanish found themselves in the 'Group of Death' with Inter and Bayern Munich, having to face a re-run of their nightmare 8-2 loss to the Germans in the 2020 quarter-finals.

Barca started with a 5-1 home win against Viktoria Plzen but lost 2-0 in Munich where they were the better side and dominated possession, but fell to a clinical Bayern side who scored twice in four minutes against the run of play.

"I insist, we have the worst group in the Champions League," Xavi told a news conference ahead of the trip to Italy.