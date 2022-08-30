Bournemouth sack manager Parker after Liverpool thrashing

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was sacked by the newly-promoted Premier League club on Tuesday, three days after they were thumped 9-0 at Liverpool for their third straight defeat.

The struggling south-coast club are fourth from bottom of the standings with three points from four games.

"I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us," the club's owner, Maxim Demin, said in statement.

"However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably."