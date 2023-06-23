Suarez struggling with knee problem, says Gremio president

Uruguay and Gremio striker Luis Suarez, who suffers from osteoarthrosis in his right knee, is struggling to extend his playing career, according to his Brazilian club's president Alberto Guerra.

The former Barcelona player is considering retirement, Brazilian media reported, as he suffers from severe pain that forces him to take injections to play.

"It is serious. Suarez has the possibility of being fitted with a prosthesis," Guerra told reporters at Gremio's stadium.

"He's had a lot of injections, a lot of medication, he's reaching the limit, when is the limit? We don't know."