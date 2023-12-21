    বাংলা

    UEFA, FIFA breached EU law on Super League, top court rules

    The European clubs that proposed forming the breakaway league had been threatened with sanctions by UEFA if they went ahead with the plan

    Bart H MeijerRohith NairReuters
    Published : 21 Dec 2023, 12:19 PM
    Updated : 21 Dec 2023, 12:19 PM

    UEFA and FIFA contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League, the European Court of Justice said on Thursday, in a landmark ruling that could change the way football is run.

    The European clubs that proposed forming the breakaway league, which sparked widespread protests among angry fans, had been threatened with sanctions by UEFA if they went ahead with the plan, leading to nine clubs pulling out.

    In its ruling, the EU's top court said that FIFA and UEFA abused their dominant position by forbidding clubs to compete in a European Super League (ESL), although that project may still not be approved as the court did not rule on it specifically.

    UEFA has organised pan-European competitions for nearly 70 years and sees the ESL project as a significant threat to the lucrative Champions League, for which teams qualify on merit.

    Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and nine other leading European clubs announced the breakaway plan in April, 2021.

    But the move collapsed within 48 hours after an outcry from fans, governments and players forced Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid to pull out.

    Sports development company A22, which was formed to assist with creating the ESL, had claimed UEFA and global football governing body FIFA held a monopoly position which was in breach of the European Union's Competition and Free Movement Law.

    "We have won the right to compete. The UEFA-monopoly is over. Football is free," said A22 CEO Bernd Reichart.

    "Clubs are now free from the threat of sanction and free to determine their own futures," Reichart added in a statement.

    UEFA said the ruling did not signify an endorsement or validation of the Super League and that it had addressed a shortfall which had been highlighted in its own framework.

    "UEFA is confident in the robustness of its new rules, and specifically that they comply with all relevant European laws and regulations," it added in a statement.

    FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    'UNJUSTIFIED'

    The court's ruling said FIFA and UEFA must "comply with the competition rules and respect the freedoms of movement", adding that their rules on approval, control and sanctions amounted to "unjustified restrictions on the freedom to provide services".

    "That does not mean that a competition such as the Super League project must necessarily be approved. The Court, having been asked generally about the FIFA and UEFA rules, does not rule on that specific project in its judgement," it concluded.

    After the collapse of the ESL plan, just three clubs were left as holdouts, but Juve opted to pull out earlier this year after its former chairman Andrea Agnelli, one of the figures behind the project, and its board resigned in November 2022.

    Real and Barca still hoped to go ahead with the competition and the ESL took its case to a Spanish court, which subsequently sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based European Court.

    Real Madrid President Florentino Perez said the ruling marked "a before and after" for football.

    "The present and future of European football are finally in the hands of the clubs, the players and their fans," Perez said in a pre-recorded video statement.

    Barcelona said they were satisfied with the ruling and that the creation of the Super League would allow football to address issues of fixture overload, putting "local and international players and supporters at the centre".

    "The medium-term sustainability of European football entails the need create a concept along the lines of the Super League," the club said in a statement.

    Its ruling will now considered by the Spanish court, where a judge can apply its responses to facts of the case.

    Spain's LaLiga said: "Today, more than ever, we reiterate that the 'Super League' is a selfish and elitist model."

    RELATED STORIES
    Super League words are seen in front of twelve of Europe's top football clubs logos in this illustration taken Apr 19, 2021.
    Reaction to court ruling UEFA, FIFA breached EU Law
    UEFA and FIFA contravened EU law when they prevented the formation of a so-called Super League, the European Court of Justice says
    Soccer Football - Euro 2028 & Euro 2032 Hosts Announcement - Nyon, Switzerland - October 10, 2023 Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi before the announcement
    Juventus not rejoining European Club Association, team says
    Al-Khelaifi said on Thursday that the ECA would welcome Juventus back after the club signalled they will pull out of the European Super League project
    A flag of one of the Myanmar rebel forces is installed next to an under-construction structure in Myanmar's Khawmawi village on the India-Myanmar border as seen from Zokhawthar village in Champhai district of India's northeastern state of Mizoram, India, November 14, 2023.
    Is the rule of Myanmar's junta under threat?
    Myanmar's ruling military is facing attacks on multiple fronts in its borderlands as an alliance of ethnic minority insurgent groups combines with pro-democracy fighters
    US Supreme Court seeks Biden administration view on US Soccer antitrust case
    US Supreme Court seeks Biden administration view on US Soccer antitrust case
    The justices are considering whether to hear US Soccer's appeal of a lower court's decision to allow the lawsuit by New York-based Relevent Sports to proceed

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury