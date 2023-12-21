UEFA, FIFA breached EU law on Super League, top court rules

UEFA has organised pan-European competitions for nearly 70 years and sees the ESL project as a significant threat to the lucrative Champions League, for which teams qualify on merit.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and nine other leading European clubs announced the breakaway plan in April, 2021.

But the move collapsed within 48 hours after an outcry from fans, governments and players forced Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid to pull out.

Sports development company A22, which was formed to assist with creating the ESL, had claimed UEFA and global football governing body FIFA held a monopoly position which was in breach of the European Union's Competition and Free Movement Law.

"We have won the right to compete. The UEFA-monopoly is over. Football is free," said A22 CEO Bernd Reichart.

"Clubs are now free from the threat of sanction and free to determine their own futures," Reichart added in a statement.

UEFA said the ruling did not signify an endorsement or validation of the Super League and that it had addressed a shortfall which had been highlighted in its own framework.

"UEFA is confident in the robustness of its new rules, and specifically that they comply with all relevant European laws and regulations," it added in a statement.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.