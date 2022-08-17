    বাংলা

    Brighton sign Estupinan from Villarreal

    The Ecuador defender signs a five-year deal, subject to international clearance

    Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal after the departure of left back Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

    The 24-year-old Estupinan has signed a five-year deal, subject to international clearance. Brighton did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

    "We’re excited by what Pervis brings us and he fills a position to which we’ve been looking to add depth," Brighton head coach Graham Potter said.

