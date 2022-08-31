    বাংলা

    No more signings for Manchester United after Antony and Dubravka, says Ten Hag

    The club reached an agreement to sign the Brazil winger and have the Newcastle goalkeeper in line for a loan signing

    Reuters
    Published : 31 August 2022, 04:33 PM
    Updated : 31 August 2022, 04:33 PM

    Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said the club will not sign more players before Thursday's transfer deadline following the completion of the discussions to sign Antony and Martin Dubravka, while he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay.

    United reached an agreement with Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday to sign Brazil winger Antony, with British media reporting the transfer to be worth an initial 80.75 million pounds ($93.78 million), with a further 4.25 million pounds in add-ons. Read full story

    The club are also hoping to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Dubravka on loan, with an option to make the deal permanent.

    "For this window, it will be the end," Ten Hag told reporters on Wednesday. "You always have to be alert at a top club. But we will go from September to minimum January with this squad.

    "In the offensive department, we needed to strengthen the squad. Offensive players fatigue quicker. They have to run more with high intensity."

    Ten Hag reiterated his belief that Ronaldo will stay at the club, amid intense speculation over the 37-year-old's future after British media reported the Portugal forward wanted to leave United to play Champions League football.

    "It is clear. We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games," Ten Hag said when asked about Ronaldo's future, adding that full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will also stay after being linked with a move away.

    United, 11th in the Premier League standings, face Leicester City away on Thursday and remain without injured striker Anthony Martial, while defender Victor Lindelof will be assessed after he returned to training.

    With Antony's signing yet to be completed, the winger may have to target Sunday's clash with Arsenal for his potential debut.

    Ten Hag said his team need to maintain the "winning mentality", having won their last two league games after being bottom of the table after losing their first two.

    "I see it as a start. I think we have a good base, this is the minimum we have to bring," he said.

    "I was happy to see the turn and we have to keep that, to keep the spirit, to keep this winning mentality because you need it if you want a successful season in this squad."

    RELATED STORIES
    Chelsea sign defender Fofana from Leicester
    Chelsea sign Fofana from Leicester
    During Fofana's two seasons at Leicester, he made 52 appearances in all competitions, including 37 in the league and 11 across two European campaigns
    Tottenham's Reguilon joins Atletico on season-long loan
    Reguilon joins Atletico on season-long loan
    He replaces Brazilian left back Renan Lodi, who has moved to Nottingham Forest on a loan
    Record-breaking 2022 Women's Euro watched by 365 million globally
    Women's Euro smashes global viewing record
    The viewership figures were counted across television, out-of-home viewing and streaming
    Not tough enough, says Tuchel, after Chelsea loss at Southampton
    Chelsea not tough enough: manager
    Southampton turned things around on Chelsea before halftime as the visitors lost control of the game despite taking the lead

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher