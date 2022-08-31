No more signings for Manchester United after Antony and Dubravka, says Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said the club will not sign more players before Thursday's transfer deadline following the completion of the discussions to sign Antony and Martin Dubravka, while he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay.

United reached an agreement with Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday to sign Brazil winger Antony, with British media reporting the transfer to be worth an initial 80.75 million pounds ($93.78 million), with a further 4.25 million pounds in add-ons. Read full story

The club are also hoping to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Dubravka on loan, with an option to make the deal permanent.