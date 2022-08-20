Adams scores twice as Southampton seal 2-1 comeback win at Leicester

Southampton forward Che Adams scored twice after coming off the bench as the south-coast club came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 in Saturday's Premier League game at the King Power Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Leicester took the lead in the 54th minute with a free-kick from James Maddison but super-sub Adams scored in the 68th and 84th minute to seal Southampton's first win of the new season and also the first since April.

Adams scored nine minutes after coming off the bench, finding the target with a low strike following a long throw-in, while the hosts were left to rue their poor defending.