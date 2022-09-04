Premier League asks referees body to review VAR calls at Chelsea and Newcastle

The Premier League has asked referees' body PGMOL to review the decisions made by video assistant referees (VAR) in Chelsea's 2-1 win over West Ham United and Newcastle United's goalless draw with Crystal Palace, British media reported on Sunday.

Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, after a 90th-minute Maxwel Cornet effort for the visitors was ruled out after the VAR decided Jarrod Bowen had fouled Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Read full story