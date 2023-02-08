Saudi prince hands Al Hilal players $266,500 for reaching Club World Cup final

Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will award a one million riyals ($266,500) bonus to each player from Al Hilal for the 3-2 win over South American champions Flamengo on Tuesday that sent them to the Club World Cup final.

Prince Alwaleed, chairman of the Kingdom Holding Co, is a big supporter of the Saudi club and announced on social media that he will gift the players a similar amount if they also manage to win the final on Saturday.

In addition, Saudi sports channel SSC reported that each player will get 500,000 riyals from the country's minister of sports for the Flamengo victory.