Alcaraz triumph previews the next chapter of men's tennis

Also making headlines at Flushing Meadows was fiery 27-year-old Australian Nick Kyrgios, who had reached the Wimbledon final and knocked then world number one Daniil Medvedev out in the fourth round in New York.

ELEVATED TEMPO

But while the rising stars command more and more of the spotlight and help attract a younger and more diverse fan base to the sport, it would be premature to say the landscape has shifted.

Nadal won the first two Grand Slams of the year at Melbourne Park and Roland Garros.

Three-time US Open champion Djokovic, who was not able to travel to New York having chosen not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, won Wimbledon.

The 'Big Three' had won 20 of the last 23 majors coming into Sunday's final and finished top of the world rankings in 17 of the last 18 years.

And while the 41-year-old Federer's future in the sport remains uncertain, Nadal, 36, is 38-5 this year and Djokovic will be hungry to match or surpass the Spaniard's record 22 Grand Slam titles when the new season begins next year.

For ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe, however, the tide is starting to turn.

"It's remarkable to watch Alcaraz play this game, how he's elevated the tempo of this game along with Sinner and Tiafoe and other young guys," he said on Sunday.

"To me it really is the start, it's not the finish, but it's the start of the real changing of the guard in men's tennis."