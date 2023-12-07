PSG keeper Donnarumma gets two-match ban for Casimir kick

The fan, a member of Nantes supporters group Loire Brigade, was stabbed before the match at the Beaujoire Stadium, sports newspaper L'Equipe reported
Paris St Germain keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been suspended for two matches over a high challenge that saw him sent off during Sunday's 2-0 win at Le Havre, the French league's governing body said on Wednesday.
The Italy international was sent off in the 10th minute after his mistimed attempt at a high-footed clearance caught Josue Casimir in the head.
Donnarumma will miss the defending champions' Ligue 1 games against Nantes and Lille over the next two weekends but remains eligible for Wednesday's Champions League game at Dortmund.