Injured champion Nadal crashes out of Australian Open

He returned grim-faced to play out the match but his movement was clearly affected, particularly on his backhand side, paving the way for McDonald to end the Spaniard's bid for a third title at Melbourne Park.

Nadal said the hip had bothered him for a couple of days but nowhere near to the extent of Wednesday's match.

"I don't know what's going on, if it's muscle, if it's (the) joint," he told reporters.

"I have a history (of) hip issues. I had to do treatments in the past, address it a little. (It) was not this amount of problem. Now I feel I cannot move."

In the 2018 Australian Open, Nadal was forced to retire in the fifth set from his quarter-final against Marin Cilic while trailing 3-6 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2 2-0 because of a hip injury.

Before Nadal broke down on Wednesday, hard-hitting McDonald had played superbly to take the first set, going toe-to-toe with the 36-year-old Mallorcan and winning most of the baseline exchanges.