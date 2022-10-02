Smalling header edges Roma past Inter

A header by AS Roma defender Chris Smalling in the second half helped his side to seal a 2-1 victory at Inter Milan in Serie A on Saturday.

Smalling headed home in the 75th minute after a brilliant free kick by Lorenzo Pellegrini from about 44 yards.

Inter defender Federico Dimarco opened the scoring in the 30th minute when Nicolo Barella met him with a pass in the middle of the box, with his low strike taking a deflection off keeper Rui Patricio but still reaching the corner of the net.