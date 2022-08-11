Juventus hit reset button in hope of reviving Serie A fortunes

Their pre-season form suggests Juve are far from being the finished product, with a 2-0 win over Guadalajara and a 2-2 draw with Barcelona followed by a 2-0 defeat by Real Madrid and a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

"We have quality and the possibility of starting the league well, but we have to tighten up, add a nasty streak to our game. This defeat will do us good," Allegri said after the Atletico game.

Juve will hope Pogba can spark them into life but they are sweating on the fitness of the midfielder, who reportedly opted not to undergo knee surgery and bank on rest and rehabilitation to get fit in time for the World Cup finals later this year.

Inter Milan and AC Milan both proved their title credentials in the last two seasons, but Juve's experience means they cannot be completely ruled out as contenders.