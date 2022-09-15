Paul Pogba's brother in French police custody over blackmail probe

Mathias Pogba, the brother of France international Paul Pogba, is being temporarily detained and questioned by police, a source close to the investigation said on Wednesday, after the Juventus midfielder said he was the target of extortion attempts and threats.

"Mathias Pogba presented himself to the investigators in the early afternoon and was taken into custody," the source said.

The formal probe follows preliminary investigations and will look into allegations of blackmail by an armed gang, kidnapping and membership of a criminal conspiracy.