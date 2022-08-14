United players trashed tactical plan, says apologetic Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag apologised to the club's supporters for his team's abject performance in their 4-0 loss against Brentford on Saturday, claiming the players consigned pre-match plans to "the bin".

United, the 20-times English champions, sit at the foot of the Premier League standings for the first time in 30 years after Ten Hag kicked off his first campaign in charge with back-to-back defeats following last week's loss to Brighton.

"Brentford were more hungry," the Dutchman told reporters. "We conceded goals from individual mistakes. You can't have a tactical plan but then put it in the bin."