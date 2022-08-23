Robertson calls on Liverpool to sort out slow starts after United defeat

Liverpool have conceded first in all their league games this season and Robertson said another shaky start at Old Trafford swung the tide in their opponents' favour.

"We give every team a goal start which is the basis of the game, you can't keep on giving yourself an uphill battle," Robertson told Sky Sports.

"We've conceded an early goal again, we've started slow again and that's what needs to change. We can't keep going one behind.

"Probably in the warm-up it was the quietest I have ever heard this stadium - they wanted something to lift them and we unfortunately gave them it and then they obviously got behind their team."

The Scot added that Liverpool's habit of starting slowly was a long-running issue, pointing to a string of results from the end of the previous season.