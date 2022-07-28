Leipzig unfazed by Laimer transfer link to Bayern ahead of Super Cup

German Cup winners RB Leipzig are untroubled about the possible transfer of midfielder Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich as they prepare for their German Super Cup clash against the Bundesliga champions on Saturday.

Austria international Laimer has been reportedly in talks with Bayern over a move before the season starts on Aug. 5

"I am happy he is my player. As long as there's nothing else he has my full support and is being treated like all the other players," Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco told a news conference on Thursday.