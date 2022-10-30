Lewandowski scores at the death as Barcelona beat Valencia

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored a 93rd-minute winner as they beat Valencia 1-0 on Saturday to take provisional top spot level on points with Real Madrid in LaLiga.

With the match heading for what seemed like a goalless draw, Barca's Raphinha looped a cross into the box which was acrobatically stabbed home by a stretching Lewandowski for the Polish striker's 13th league goal of the season.

The result means Barca have 31 points after 12 games, the same as Real who host second-bottom Girona on Sunday.