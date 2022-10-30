    বাংলা

    Lewandowski scores at the death as Barcelona beat Valencia

    The result means Barca have 31 points after 12 games, the same as Real Madrid, who is set to host second-bottom Girona in LaLiga

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Oct 2022, 03:17 AM
    Updated : 30 Oct 2022, 03:17 AM

    Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored a 93rd-minute winner as they beat Valencia 1-0 on Saturday to take provisional top spot level on points with Real Madrid in LaLiga.

    With the match heading for what seemed like a goalless draw, Barca's Raphinha looped a cross into the box which was acrobatically stabbed home by a stretching Lewandowski for the Polish striker's 13th league goal of the season.

    The result means Barca have 31 points after 12 games, the same as Real who host second-bottom Girona on Sunday.

    Barcelona created many opportunities in the first half but Valencia's rearguard stood firm, with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili denying Ansu Fati while Lewandowski also saw a header come off the post.

    The home side were dealt a major blow with 18 minutes on the clock when their top scorer Edinson Cavani, who had netted the club's four goals in their last three matches, came off with an ankle injury.

    Valencia's Samuel Lino thought he had opened the scoring four minutes into the second half and the Mestalla crowd erupted, but the referee chalked it off following a VAR check as Marcos Andre had touched the cross with his hand.

    Barca's Ferran Torres had a glorious chance to score against his former club but he failed to make good contact with the ball from a few metres out. However, Lewandowski's goal minutes later ensured Xavi Hernandez's side came away with all three points.

