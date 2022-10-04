Inquiry shows abuse, misconduct 'systemic' in US top-flight women's football

US Soccer brought in US Deputy Attorney General Sally Q Yates and King & Spalding LLP to conduct the independent inquiry and released the full findings.

"Our investigation has revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct - verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct -had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims," the Yates' report said.

US Soccer founded the NWSL in 2012 and operated as manager, providing logistical and financial support, through 2020. It continues to provide oversight over the league.

The Yates report said the league, its teams and US Soccer failed to put in "basic measures" for player safety at the NWSL's inception, or "respond appropriately when confronted with player reports and evidence of abuse."

"DEEPLY TROUBLING"

US Soccer said it would move immediately to implement reforms and President Cindy Parlow Cone called the investigation's findings "heartbreaking and deeply troubling."

"The abuse described is inexcusable," said Parlow Cone. "US Soccer is fully committed to doing everything in its power to ensure that all players - at all levels - have a safe and respectful place to learn, grow and compete."

The NWSL said it would immediately review the findings.

A joint investigation between the league and its players' association is ongoing.

"We greatly appreciate our players, staff and stakeholders' cooperation with both investigations, especially during the ongoing season," the league said in a statement.

"We recognize the anxiety and mental strain that these pending investigations have caused and the trauma that many – including players and staff – are having to relive."