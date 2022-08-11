Marsch aims to get the best out of Leeds at Southampton despite heat

The American said he has plenty of experience doing that in his stints with Montreal Impact and New York Red Bulls.

"One thing about football or sport in the US in the summer is it's hot. It's blistering and so there are things that I have learned about how to handle fatigue, heat and managing matches that way," Marsch told reporters.

"When I was in New York, the discussion was always, 'can you play pressing football in the heat, in the summer?' and actually our record in matches that were in 28-30 degrees Celsius was really strong.

"It's about being aggressive in the right moments, it will be about managing mentally what the fatigue will be and making sure the players we bring off the bench will be ready to go.