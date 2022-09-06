Nadal his own toughest critic after shock loss in US Open fourth round

Making his first appearance at the New York hard court major in three years, he dropped his opening set to first-round opponent wildcard Rinky Hilikata, an early clue that he was not operating at 100%.

"I have been practicing well the week before, honestly. But then when the competition start, my level went down," said Nadal.

"For some reason, I don't know, mental issues in terms of a lot of things happened the last couple of months ... But doesn't matter. At the end the only thing that happened is we went to the fourth round of the US Open and I faced a player that was better than me.

"And that's why I am having a plane back home."

The 36-year-old did concede, however, that his 24-year-old opponent had time on his side.

"Tennis is a sport of position a lot of times, no? If not, you need to be very, very quick and very young," he said.

"I am not in that moment anymore."