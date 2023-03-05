Syrian boy fulfils dream of meeting Ronaldo after quake

A boy from Syria who told rescue workers after a devastating earthquake in February that he wanted to meet Cristiano Ronaldo came face to face with his idol on Friday after being invited to watch his club Al Nassr play in Saudi Arabia.

Nabil Saeed made the request to rescue workers in Syria in a video shared on social media last month following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb 6.

More than 50,000 people have died as a result of the quake. The death toll in Syria is more than 5,900, authorities said.