New faces but same style make Guardiola's City favourites again

There will be a new look to Manchester City this season but don't expect the transfer movement to disrupt their domination of the Premier League as they defend their crown.

Having won four of the last five league titles, Pep Guardiola's side have allowed four first team players to leave the Etihad Stadium but have replaced them with new talent that should maintain their status as favourites for silverware again.

It is a sign of City's confidence that the three key players they have sold have been allowed to go to 'Big Six' rivals in England.

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus and Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko have been handed to Guardiola's former assistant Mikel Arteta at Arsenal while Raheem Sterling has moved to Thomas Tuchel's title-chasing Chelsea.