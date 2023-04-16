Haaland continues to set records in win over Leicester City

Erling Haaland continued his jaw-dropping assault on the Premier League on Saturday as he netted a first-half brace to equal Mo Salah's single-season goal-scoring record in Manchester City's 3-1 victory over beleaguered Leicester City.

Haaland increased his haul to 32 goals to tie Salah's mark for a 38-game season - and the 22-year-old Norwegian scoring machine has eight games still to play.

Only four days earlier, Haaland had become the first player in English football to score a record 45 goals in a season in all competitions during City's 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

On Saturday, that record tally increased to 47 goals.