Wolves stun Spurs 2-1 with stoppage-time goals

Wolverhampton Wanderers stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 with stoppage-time goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina on Saturday, thwarting the visitors in their bid to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table.

Gary O'Neil's decision to bring on Sarabia as a late substitute paid off handsomely as the Spaniard scored the equaliser in the 91st minute and provided the pass for the 97th-minute winner.

The result left Spurs second in the standings behind Manchester City, while Wolves climbed to 12th ahead of the weekend's other fixtures.

"It is an amazing feeling, we've been pushing so hard. We deserve this game," Lemina told TNT Sports.

"We had the best tactics to play against them and we showed it today. I scored the winner and I'm really happy."

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was forced to field a makeshift back four due to injuries and suspensions, with the only regular in the starting lineup being Pedro Porro.

But the right back made an impact inside three minutes when he combined with Dejan Kulusevski to cross the ball into the box and set up 22-year-old Brennan Johnson for a tap-in from close range - his first goal for the club.

The first half had end-to-end action despite a lack of clear-cut chances and Wolves' best opportunity came after the half-hour mark when Lemina forced a fine reflex save from Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario.