Guardiola wants 'exceptional' Foden to stay at City for many years

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Phil Foden as "exceptional" and said the club would like him to stay for years with the England international reportedly close to signing a new contract at the Premier League champions.



The 22-year-old, who netted his first hat-trick for City in the 6-3 demolition of neighbours Manchester United on Sunday, has emerged as a key player in midfield over the last two campaigns.



"Exceptional player, grew up a lot. He's reliable, his physical condition, so intense and clever in everything," Guardiola said on Tuesday of the youngster whose current deal runs out in 2024.



"The impact when I arrived was wow. The second he started to play important games, he doesn't feel pressure. Like Bernardo (Silva). He behaves better," Guardiola said, adding that Foden's versatility means he can play in as many as five positions.