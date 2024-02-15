Man Utd's 2022-2023 squad the most expensive ever in Europe, says UEFA report

Manchester United's squad for the 2022-23 season was the most expensive ever assembled in Europe, according to a report released by governing body UEFA.

The "European Club Finance and Investment Landscape" report said United spent just over $1.52 billion on the squad which played that season, surpassing the previous mark of 1.33 billion euros spent by Real Madrid's in 2020.

Erik ten Hag's squad at the end of the 2022-23 season included big-money transfers Antony, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Casemiro. United's rivals Manchester City were second for that season with a squad value of 1.286 billion euros.