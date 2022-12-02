World Cup delirium ignites alleys of Pakistan's 'mini Brazil'

Pakistan has never qualified for a World Cup tournament, but many young people still enrol in football academies to train for hours each day in Lyari, one of the port city's poorest areas, hoping to take to an international pitch one day.

"We want FIFA to get involved in football activities in Lyari," Sarbazi added. "They should have an event here because there is a uncountable number of players and spectators here."

Thousands turned out in "Mini Brazil" last Monday when Brazil played Switzerland, sporting the classic yellow and green colours of their favourite team as they gathered in front of large television screens to the sound of raucous music.

"Very powerful matches and the Brazil match," said Ashiq Hussain, one of the young players from the academy, adding that he found the matches inspiring.

"I think my favourite team is Brazil. I like the goalkeeper Ederson (Santana de Moraes)."

The fans erupted into wild cheers and danced when Brazil sealed their entry into the knockout stages with a 1-0 win over Switzerland.