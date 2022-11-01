    বাংলা

    Hasina sends condolences to Modi over Gujarat bridge tragedy

    At least 141 people died after the suspension bridge collapsed   

    News Desk
    Published : 31 Oct 2022, 08:41 PM
    Updated : 31 Oct 2022, 08:41 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has expressed “deep sadness” to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deaths of at least 141 people in the collapse of a bridge in Gujarat. 

    “I, on behalf of the government and on my own behalf, express my deepest condolences to the government and the people of India on this heart-wrenching tragedy,” she said in a condolence message on Monday, according to her office. 

    “We commend the efforts undertaken by the government of India in the immediate aftermath of the incident, including the quick mobilisation of the rescue operation,” Prime Minister Hasina said. 

    Hasina offered prayers for the victims, speedy recovery of the injured persons, as well as for the bereaved families so that they have the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

    “At this trying time, we stand in solidarity and support with the government and the people of India.” 

    The British-era pedestrian bridge on the Machhu River in the town of Morbi was packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities when it collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the water. 

    Authorities said more than 400 people were on and around the colonial-era suspension bridge at the time of the collapse. The bridge had drawn many sightseers celebrating the Diwali, or festival of lights, and Chhath Puja holidays. 

    A five-member team was appointed to conduct an investigation into the disaster. 

    The 230-metre bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public recently.

