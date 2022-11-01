Hasina sends condolences to Modi over Gujarat bridge tragedy

Sheikh Hasina has expressed “deep sadness” to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deaths of at least 141 people in the collapse of a bridge in Gujarat.

“I, on behalf of the government and on my own behalf, express my deepest condolences to the government and the people of India on this heart-wrenching tragedy,” she said in a condolence message on Monday, according to her office.

“We commend the efforts undertaken by the government of India in the immediate aftermath of the incident, including the quick mobilisation of the rescue operation,” Prime Minister Hasina said.

Hasina offered prayers for the victims, speedy recovery of the injured persons, as well as for the bereaved families so that they have the strength to bear the irreparable loss.